A man, Bashir Ibrahim, 18, on Tuesday, appeared before a Sharia Court II sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, for allegedly slapping a female student, Aisha Umar,18.

When arraigned before the court, Ibrahim pleaded guilty to the two counts of assault and causing hurt.

The defendant pleaded for leniency saying he was provoked by complainant, who he asked a question, but rudely answered him.

I slapped the complainant due to the impolite manner in which she responded to my question,’’ he said.

The judge, Malam Murtala Nasir after listening to both parties ordered for the presence of the defendant’s guardian

The guardian of the defendant, Ibrahim Ali, prayed court to give them time to try and settle the matter outside the court.

Nasir adjourned the case to Nov. 11 for the police to report conditions for settlement and for the ruling on the case.

The prosecutor, Aliyu Ibrahim, said that the defendant committed the offences on Oct. 22 around 3:00pm in government girls’ secondary school Doka, while the complainant was sitting in the school premises.

“Bashir came into an all girls school, where he met Aisha in the school premises and slapped her on her right cheek, causing her face to swell,’’ he said.

Ibrahim noted that the offences contravene sections 240 and 218 of Kaduna state penal code law.