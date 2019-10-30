An 18-year-old man, Kehinde Okeowo, was, on Wednesday, brought before an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of a Tecno mobile phone.

Okeowo, who is of no fixed address, is facing a three-count charge bordering on theft and conspiracy.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Fagboyinbo Abiodun, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Oct. 27, at about 7:00 pm. at Okinni junction, Osogbo.

Abiodun said that the defendant conspired with others, now at large, to steal a Tecno mobile phone belonging to the complainant, Adepoju Suraju.

He said that the defendant assaulted the complainant by inflicting injuries on him and carted away his phone.

He said that the defendant was, however, trailed and later arrested.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 516, 355 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The defence counsel, Mr K. Nwoke, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olubunmi Ajanaku, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000, with one surety in like sum.

Ajanaku said that the surety must reside within the court jurisdiction, with evidence of tax payment, three passport-sized photographs and an affidavit of means.

The case was adjourned until Nov. 20 for hearing. (NAN)