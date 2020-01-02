The Lagos State Police Command has dragged Kaosara Ganiyu, 19, before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly causing grievous bodily harm on another person using a razor blade.

The defendant is standing trial on two counts of a breach of the peace and inflicting grievous harm.

He, however, pleaded not guilty before the magistrate, Mr A.A. Adesanya.

The prosecutor, Insp. Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 19, 2019 at a check point in Ojo.

He said that a fight ensued between the defendant and the complainant, one Moses Olajide, following an earlier disagreement.

Uche said that in the process, Ganiyu brought out a razor blade from his pocket, and cut the complainant in the neck.

He said that the action led to the complainant to bleed profusely.

According to the prosecution, the defendant was taken to the police station after the complainant had been rushed to a hospital for treatment.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 168 and 246 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate Adesanya granted the defendant bail in the sum of N30, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 24 for mention. (NAN)