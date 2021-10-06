By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Command has arrested a man for the sexual abuse of a nine-year-old girl in the Akodo area of the state.

The 20-year-old suspect, Ayo Adenupebi, a resident of Ise town, Akodo was picked by detectives for allegedly sexually assaulting the minor(name withheld) who lives on the same street with him.

According to Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu: ‘The incident was reported after the victim’ s elder sister, noticed blood stains on her (victim) thigh. When asked, the victim alleged that the suspect sexually assaulted her and warned her against telling anyone including her parents.

‘Following the report made at the Akodo Police Division by the victim’s father, detectives immediately arrested the suspect. Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime but pleaded for leniency.

‘The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspect should be transferred to the Gender Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and prosecution. Meanwhile, the victim has been taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

‘The CP who condemned this criminal act admonishes parents and guardians to keep an eye on their wards particularly the female children to avoid being sexually violated by shameless and irresponsible men preying on innocent female victims in the neighbourhood.’

