From Tony Osauzo, Benin

An Edo State High Court in Auchi has sentenced a 20 year-old man, Sufiyan Ahmed to 21 years in prison for sexual assault and murder of a four-year-old girl identified as Umuaiman Suleman.

The convict was said to have committed the offence in Egbetua Quarters in Ososo, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area on April 21, 2019.

Delivering judgment on a two-count charge of defilement and murder, Justice Philip Imoedemhe, held that all the evidence tendered in court had convinced the court beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty of the offence.

“The evidence before me shows the accused is guilty as charged and convicted to 21 years in prison,” the Judge further held and ordered that the convict be taken to the Auchi Correctional Centre to serve his jail term.

The prosecutor, Lauretta Asaka had told the court that the offence is punishable under Section 401 of the Administration of Criminal Justice, Laws of Edo State 2016.

Reacting to the judgment, an uncle to the victim, Yakubu Tijani said: “I am so very grateful on the success of this case which has finally gotten justice today.”