A Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday sentenced a 21-year-old man, Ebuka Anyanwu, to 18 months in a custodial centre for inserting his private part into the mouth of a five-year-old girl.

Anyanwu was first arraigned on Nov. 27, 2020, on two-count charge of sexual assault and harassment.

He however pleaded guilty to the offences.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Tajudeen Elias, sentenced the convict to 18 months at Ikoyi custodial Centre, with effect from the date Anyanwu was arraigned.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Edet Okoi, has earlier told the court that the convict committed the offences on Nov. 16, 2019 at 9, Onipe St., Bariga Lagos State.