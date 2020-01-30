A Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday sentenced a 21-year-old man, Ebuka Anyanwu, to 18 months in a custodial centre for inserting his private part into the mouth of a five-year-old girl.
Anyanwu was first arraigned on Nov. 27, 2020, on two-count charge of sexual assault and harassment.
He however pleaded guilty to the offences.
The Chief Magistrate, Mr Tajudeen Elias, sentenced the convict to 18 months at Ikoyi custodial Centre, with effect from the date Anyanwu was arraigned.
The Prosecutor, Insp. Edet Okoi, has earlier told the court that the convict committed the offences on Nov. 16, 2019 at 9, Onipe St., Bariga Lagos State.
He said that the convict, who was a neighbour of the parent of the victim, had inserted his private part in the girl’s mouth.
“The mother of the girl overheard her complaining to her sister that Anyanwu forced his private part into her mouth, and that she has had sore throat since then.
“The offences contravene Sections 261 and 264 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” Okoi said. (NAN)
