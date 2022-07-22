From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A young man identified as Sunday Orime from Ebonyi State was alleged to have committed suicide at his residence at No. 27 Wobo Street, Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Though, the cause of the incident could not be ascertained, fellow tenants claimed that the deceased died on Thursday night.

Saturday Sun gathered that the 21 years old auto mechanic apprentice, did not drop any suicide note and he lived alone in his apartment.

Chief Security Officer of Nkpolu Oroworukwo, Mile 3, Diobu, in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area (PHALGA) of the state, Mr. Godstime Ihunwo, said he received a distress call from residents of the compound about the development by 8pm.

Mr. Ihunwo said he immediately rushed down to the compound and informed the Police about the incident.

He disclosed that the corpse of the deceased was retrieved and has been deposited in the morgue.

“Yes, I can confirm that. Yesterday (Thursday), by 8pm, I received a distress call from residents around 27 Nwobo Street, in my jurisdiction. And I quickly rushed down to the place and confirmed it was true.

“So, I quickly informed the Police, Nkpolu Division. and as I speak with you now, the corpse has been deposited in a mortuary.”

It was gathered that Orime hanged himself with the type of rope used in holding a container on a trailer.

Meanwhile, the state police command has confirmed the incident and commenced investigation into the tragic incident.