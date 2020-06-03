Paul Orude, Bauchi

A 21-year-old man, simply identified as Ishaku from Dass Local Government area of Bauchi State, has allegedly killed his friend, Zeloti John following a fight over a girlfriend.

Daily Sun learnt that the unfortunate incident occurred on Friday, May, 29 in Kanwara at a drinking joint located in Dass.

“On the fateful day, I saw the deceased, Zeloti going up and down in the morning in my area talking with people as if he knew he was about to die,” a source told Daily Sun.

The source, a relation of the deceased, said he was at home Friday evening at about 5.30pm when he received the sad news of the death of Zeloti during a fight at the joint.

“Zeloti was stabbed in three different parts of his body with a knife by Ishaku over an argument on who was the real boyfriend of the girl (names withheld),” he said.

He, however, said that the fight was not on the girl people knew the late Zeloti with but another girl whose identity is yet to be revealed. Late Zeloti was buried on Monday amidst shout for justice by his friends.

Bauchi State Police Command confirmed the incident through the Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmed Wakili who said a case of culpable homicide was reported from the Dass Police Division and has been transferred to the SIIB for further investigations.

The PPRO added that the late John was stabbed on the neck with a sharp object and was rushed to the Dass General Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Wakili said that the Police in Dass have arrested one suspect in connection with the case, while further investigation was ongoing to know the remote and immediate cause of the murder.