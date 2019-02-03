Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A 23-year old man simply identified as Ojo has been nabbed for allegedly stealing his elder brother’s wife’s pant at Ogbe-Ogume community in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Recall that stealing of female undies including pants by suspected Yahoo Plus Boys who use them for money rituals, has become very rampant in the state.

Although the latest suspect is now cooling off in police custody, it is not clear if he stole his brother’s wife’s pant for money ritual.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, who confirmed the arrest, disclosed that the matter had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for thorough investigation. He said the suspect would be arraigned in court at the end of investigations.

According to a community source, the suspect had sneaked into the woman’s room where she had hung her pant after washing it and removed it from the cloth line.

The source said the woman raised the alarm when she noticed that her pant was missing, adding that “as she was complaining about her missing pant, someone in the neighborhood said she saw her brother-in-law entering her apartment.

“When they confronted the brother-in-law, he denied knowledge of the whereabouts of the pant, but it was later found in his bag.”

The source said the police in Abbi division proceeded to arrest the suspect after they were informed about the incident.