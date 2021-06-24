From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Tragedy struck the Mbukpa axis in Calabar South as a young man, identified as Christian Edem Eyo, allegedly beheaded one of his aunts, known as Mrs Uduak.

Checks by Daily Sun revealed that the incident happened in the wee hours of yesterday when the deceased, who was a neighbour to Christian, left her apartment to go and take a bath outside.

Apparently not aware that she was under monitor, immediately she approached the make-shift bathroom outside, Christian accosted her and hacked her down with a big stick and later cut off her head.

According to the neighbours, the incident happened early yesterday morning, at about 5am, when the deceased left her apartment to go and ease herself and bathe outside.

A witness, simply identified as Geanxe, and a worshipper in the adjoining church which was having an all night prayer session, said she suddenly peeped outside and saw how a young man was burying a headless body.

Grace said Christian took the head of the deceased into his two room apartment and alerted some church members who then raised the alarm and subsequently invited a local vigilance group.

She said the vigilance team immediately alerted the Mbukpa divisional police a few metres away, who, in turn, responded promptly.

Another witness, Joe Ekpenyong, said after arresting Christian, the team of detectives returned to the community and conducted a thorough search in his two-bedroom apartment where they discovered the fresh head of the woman and some items including candles, flowers, oil and designs.