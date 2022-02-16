From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti.

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrate Court in Ado Ekiti has ordered one Omodara Dada, male, 24 to be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti for robbery offence.

According to the charge, Omodara Dada was suspected to have committed the offence of Armed Robbery on Fakiyesi Tope in Ado Ekiti on 13th February, 2022, around 1:52am.

The Police prosecutor, Inspector Olubu Apata said, the offence runs contrary to and punishable under Section 1(2) (a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap. 38,Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

In his statement to the police, the victim said, he was sleeping in his room at Adehun Area of Ado Ekiti when he suddenly woke up and saw the defendant who had already taken his phone worth of N64,000, N 8,000 cash sum in his pocket and was removing his Plasma Television, when he was about to shout, he brought out a knife and threatened to kill him if he dared make any noise but he noticed he did not have a gun, he held him and they were dragging themselves until other neighbours came in and arrested him.

In his ruling on the ex-parte application brought before him, Magistrate Kehinde Awosika said ‘’the defendant is to be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti, pending issuance of legal advice from office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.’’

The charge was read in English language and explained to him in Yoruba language.

The case has been adjourned to March 15 for mention.