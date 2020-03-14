Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command on Friday paraded before the press a 24-year-old man identified as Sunday Ogaji in Ado-Ekiti for allegedly having sex with a she-goat.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Asuquo Amba, said the suspect committed the offence on March 4 at about 2:30 pm.

The CP, in a statement made available to reporters in Ado-Ekiti, on Saturday, said: “One Ogaji Sunday of Bashiri, Ado-Ekiti, was caught having carnal knowledge of a she-goat inside one uncompleted building at Owode Quarters of Basiri, Ado-Ekiti.

“On receipt of the information, Special Anti Robbery Squad operatives swung into action and moved to the scene where the suspect was rescued from the angry mob.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the alleged crime and said that was his second time of having carnal knowledge of an animal. Meanwhile, the suspect is in custody undergoing investigation.”

Other criminal suspects

The Command also paraded Adeyiwola Sola, Michael Oladipo and Ogunlade Samuel Abbey, for alleged rape and cultism.

The CP said the trio were arrested by his men at about 12 noon after attacking a lady and forcing her into an uncompleted building at Olorunsogo area of Ado-Ekiti where she was gang-raped.

The police said the three had confessed to belonging to the Eiye Confraternity and that they had committed the offence.

The Command also paraded Okafor John for allegedly attacking two students of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Olasehinde Taoheed Olawale and Peter Lucky, and forcing the victims to transfer a sum of seven thousand naira to his United Bank for Africa Account No 2141886420, at gunpoint.

Amba said: “The case was immediately reported and the police went in search of the suspects. On 24th of February, 2020, Okafor John was arrested and he confessed to the alleged crime and mentioned one Kingsley as his accomplice.”

The police commissioner said his men also recovered two Toyota Camry cars with registration numbers AKD 981FN and KRD 316 CF at Ado-Ekiti after being stolen at an unknown location.

Amba added that “as soon as investigations are concluded, all the suspects arrested shall be charged to the court of law for prosecution.

“I want to enjoin all Ekiti State citizens to be security conscious, vigilant and report any untoward incident or happening observed in your locality to the nearest police station”, he advised.