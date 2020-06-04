Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 25 year-old-man, Wasiu Bankole , for allegedly raping a a 70-year-old grand mother.

The suspect was arrested following a report by the victim at Agbado police division that while she was sleeping in her house on June 2, at Abule lemode area of ijoko at about 8 pm, the suspect suddenly broke into her room ;held her down and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her against her consent.

The Ogun State Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ,Abimbola Oyeyemi , said the victim stated further that it was one of her neighbourd who heard her screaming that came to rescue her by using a stick to hit the suspect on his back consequence upon which he jumped off her and ran away leaving his clothes, shoes and torchlight inside her room.

“Upon the report, the DPO Agbado division ,SP Kuranga Yero ,dispatched his detectives to look for the suspect and bring him to justice.

“The detectives succeeded in getting him arrested 24 hours after and brought him to the station.

On interrogation, he confessed committing the crime but claimed to have acted under the influence of alcohol.The victim has been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Abeokuta for further investigation and dilligent prosecution”.