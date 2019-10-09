A 25-year-old man, Olasunkanmi Olayinka, was on Wednesday docked at a Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly obtaining N300,000 under false pretence.

Olayinka, whose address is unknown, is facing a two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretence and breach of public peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Akpan Nkem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct.10, 2016, at Akore Avenue, Cele, Itoga Road, Badagry.

Nkem said that Olayinka fraudulently collected N300,000 from one Saka Aremu on the pretext that he wanted to sell a half plot of land to him.

“The defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by refusing to refund the money collected, thereby instigating the public against the complainant.

“The offence contravened Sections 313 and 166 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011,” said the prosecutor.

The Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Adekomaiya adjourned the case until Dec.16 for mention. (NAN)