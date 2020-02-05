Romanus Okoye

Samuel Imoh, 25, on Wednesday, appeared before Ebute Meta Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos State over alleged defilement of a five-year-old girl.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Chinalu Uwadione, told the chief magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, that the defendant committed the alleged defilement on January 26, by 7.00 a.m., at No. 40, Akiti St., Okota area of Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant unlawfully had sexual intercourse with the minor which contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The offence attracts life imprisonment if found guilty. The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The magistrate ordered that the defendant be remand at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre pending when the case would be filed at the Ikeja Special and Sexual Offences Court and adjourned the case till February 26, 2020.