Romanus Okoye, Lagos

25-old-man, Henry Umukoro, appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Monday over the alleged theft of a sports bicycle.

The defendant is standing trial on a one-count charge of stealing. Umukoro who appeared before Magistrate, Mr AA Adesanya, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Inspector Simon Uche of the Nigeria Police told the court that the defendant committed the offence on December 19, 2019, at Ajangbadi in Ojo, Lagos.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant removed the sports bicycle from the residence of the complainant, Stephen Udoka of No. 5, Oyieyemi Street, Ajangbadi, while he was away. But the defendant was eventually arrested with the assistance of some residents, who handed him over to the police.

“The sports bicycle is said to be valued at N65,000,” Uche said.

The offence contravenes the provisions of sections 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The court, however, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum, and the matter was adjourned till February 18 for mention.