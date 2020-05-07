A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan has sentenced a 25-year-old man, Felix Adamu, to sixteen months in a correctional facility for stealing N60,000.

Adamu was charged with house trespass and theft, contrary to sections 333 and 271 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Johnson Ibudu, told the court that one Christopher Baba reported the matter at the station on April 30.

Ibudu said the complainant alleged that the accused person trespassed into his house and stole N60,000.

When the charges were read to him, he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The Prosecutor thereafter asked the court to try him summarily in line with section 25(8), of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law.

In his ruling, Magistrate Michael Bawa sentenced Adamu to six months imprisonment or N20,000 fine for house-trespass.

He also sentenced him to 10 months imprisonment or fine option of N30,000 for theft. Both terms are to run concurrently.

Bawa also ordered the convict to pay compensation of N60,000 to the complainant or serve additional five months in the event of default. (NAN)