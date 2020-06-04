Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A 25-year-old man, Wasiu Bankole, has been arrested by the police in Ogun State, for allegedly raping a 70-year-old woman.

The suspect was arrested on June 3, following a report by the victim who reported at Agbado Police Division that while she was sleeping in her house at Abule Lemode Area of Ijoko, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state, at about 8p.m, Wasiu suddenly broke into her room, held her down and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

She stated further that it was one of her neighbours who heard her screaming that came to rescue her by using a stick to hit the suspect, who jumped off her and ran away leaving his clothes, shoes and torch behind.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Agbado Division, SP Kuranga Yero, told detectives to look for the suspect and bring him to justice.

Wasiu, was however, arrested twenty-four hours after the incident by the detectives.

Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed committing the crime but claimed to have acted under the influence of alcohol.

The victim has been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the Ogun Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.