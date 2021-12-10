(NAN)

An Ota Magistrates Court in Ogun on Friday sentenced one Lucky Michael, 25, to three months imprisonment for breaking into a house and stealing cash and other items valued at N214,000.

In her judgment, Magistrate AO Adeyemi said that the prosecution counsel had proved his case beyond reasonable doubts, adding that Michael was guilty as charged.

She sentenced him to three months in a correctional centre but gave him an option of N5,000 fine.

Adeyemi also directed the convict to pay the complainant N184, 000.

Michael, whose address was not provided, faced a four-count charge of burglary, conspiracy, stealing and malicious damages.

He had pleaded guilty not guilty to the charge.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp EO Adaraloye, told the court that the convict and others, still at large, committed the offences on Oct. 26 at No. 6 Opaleye Otun, Lafenwa, Ota.

Adaraloye said the convict and his accomplices conspired to break into the house of the complainant, Deborah Shofolahan, to steal cash of N35,000, four wristwatches and other valuable items, valued at N214,000.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 390(9), 410, 411 and 451 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

