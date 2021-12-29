The Police in Jigawa have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife in Sule Tankarkar Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the arrest in a statement in Dutse on Wednesday.

Shiisu said the suspect was arrested after the police received a report about the incident on Dec. 27, at about 12:50 p.m.

He explained that the complainant alleged that the suspect hit the deceased with a stick when they had some misunderstanding.

“On Dec. 27, at about 1250hrs, one Bulama Muntari Ubale of Baldi village Sule Tankarkar LGA, reported that, on the same date at about 1130hrs, a couple, one Yusuf Zubairu, aged 26, of Fulanin Mailefe in Baldi village and one Fatima Hardo Dare, aged 23, of the same address, were having misunderstanding between them. And in the process of the fracas, the said Yusuf Zubairu, a.k.a Sallau, used a stick and hit Fatima Hardo (now deceased) on her head.

“And when one Rabi Lawan of the same address came to intervene, the said Yusuf Zubairu, also inflicted serious injury on her,” he said

The PPRO added that upon receipt of the report, a team of policemen rushed to the scene and conveyed the victims to Gumel General Hospital, where Dare was confirmed dead by a Medical Doctor, while Lawan was admitted for treatment.

According to him, the stick was recovered as exhibit, adding that investigation into the case is ongoing, after which the suspect would be charged to court. (NAN)