Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekit and Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, sentenced a man, Dele Ojo, 26, to death by hanging for killing a farmer.

Justice Abiodun Adesodun, in his pronouncement, said: “The circumstances of the case do not allow for recommendation of clemency to the governor on behalf of the accused, therefore, the defendant was sentenced to death by hanging.

“May the Lord have mercy upon his soul. The offence was committed on or about September 13, 2018 at Iroko Ekiti in Ijero council of Ekiti State when he murdered one Ajayi Adewole, contrary to Section 319 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.”

A witness, who was with the deceased said: “The accused has been stealing yam in the deceased’s farm for a long time but on the fateful day, they went to hide in the farm in order to arrest the culprit, at about 2a.m, they saw the accused carrying hunting lamp on his head, pretending to be hunting and started uprooting yam, the deceased shouted his name and in order to escape arrest, he shot the deceased at close range and ran away, though, the victim was rushed to Ijero Ekiti Specialist Hospital where he was confirmed dead.”

To proof his case, the prosecutor, Wale Fapohunda, called four witnesses, IPO and a medical doctor while exhibits tendered are a dane gun, photographs of the deceased, five tubers of yam, accused confessional statements among other documents.

The accused testified in his defence through his lawyer, Yinka Oyeleke and called no witness.

In a related development, an Ondo State Magistrate Court, sitting in Akure, the state capital, has remanded a man, Jimoh Jubril, in prison custody for allegedly destroying a vehicle belonging to the campaign team of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The defendant was arrested by men of the Ondo State Police Command in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area, destroying the campaign vehicle and shooting about five persons during a mayhem at Iju Igboroke area of the town.

The vehicle allegedly destroyed by the defendant, was said to worth N2.5 million.

Jubril was arraigned on six counts charge bordering on conspiracy, malicious damage, and attempted murder.

The prosecutor, Adeoye Adesegan, said the offences are punishable under sections 332(1) 320(1) 451 and 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol 1 laws of Ondo State 2006.

The defendant, however pleaded not guilty to the charges. The prosecutor urged the court to remand the suspect in prison custody pending the legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The magistrate, Olanipekun Mayomi, remanded the defendant in custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service and ordered the case file to be transferred to the DPP for legal advice.

He adjourned the case till September 15, 2020.