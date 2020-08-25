Rose Ejembi Makurdi

A 27-year-old young man, Inalegwu Ochekwu has allegedly raped a ten-year-old girl in Otukpo town, headquarters of Otukpo local government area of Benue State.

The little girl simply identified as Franca said the incident happened when she was sent to look for her sister within the neighbourhood where the suspect’s shop is located.

It was learnt that the suspect is an apprentice at the dry-cleaning shop where he reportedly raped Franca.

Franca said “When I went to their shop, to find out whether he saw my sister, the man said no, but as I was going back, the man grabbed me.

“As I was shouting asking of what was happening, he carried a cloth to cover my mouth and I struggled with him, he pressed me down, tore my cloth and forced himself on me and my body was stained with blood.”

A social activist, Mrs Julie Okoh who got wind of the matter quickly reported the case at Otukpo Divisional Police Station.

She commended the Divisional Police Officer, Supol Bawa who she said facilitated the movement of victim and suspect to command’s headquarters in Makurdi.

When contacted, the State Command spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene said she was yet to be briefed on the matter.

“I have not been briefed, because I have been busy with recruitment exercise”, Anene said.