A 27-year-old man, Jamiu Bolaji, was, on Tuesday, arraigned before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

The defendant is standing trial on a three-count charge, bordering on assault and resisting arrest.

He appeared before the Magistrate, Mrs D.S. Odukoya, and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp Esther Adesulu, said that the defendant committed the offence on July 13 at Omila area of Ojo, Lagos.

She said that the defendant resisted arrest by a police officer attached to Onireke Police Division, one Insp Friday Ikpekhia, in the course of his lawful duty.

According to her, the defendant resisted lawful arrest by the complainant and had dealt him a blow on his neck as well as a bite on his body.

She said that offence contravened the provisions of Sections 117(1), 174(a) and 173 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with two responsible sureties in like sum.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till Aug. 16 for mention. (NAN)