From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Police Command has paraded one Osayende Oduwa, 27, for killing a commercial motorcycle (Okada) rider and selling it to a buyer in Benin City.

Oduwa, a motor mechanic, who admitted to the crime while being paraded by the police said he boarded Abubakar’s bike (now deceased) and that when they got to a lonely path, he observed that nobody was coming, so he used his cutlass to hack him to death.

He said after killing him, he took his bike and sold it.

The suspect, when asked why he did what he did, said his wife just put to bed and that he needed some money to take care of his wife and his newborn baby.

“My wife just put to bed and I needed money to take care of my wife and my newborn baby.

“I also took a bike on balance and carry. So I needed money to sort out all these things.

“Things have been so difficult for me”, Oduwa said.

When asked how he was caught, he said it was the late man’s brother that spotted the stolen bike and reported the same to the police.

He said it was the buyer that later confessed to the police that it was him that sold the bike to him.

Addressing newsmen, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro said the command is poised to get rid of crime and criminality in the state.

CP Yaro who spoke through the command’s Public Relations Officer, Kontong Bello, said the members of the public should feel free to volunteer information that could lead to the arrest of criminals in the state to the police.