Romanus Okoye

Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates Court in Lagos, has ordered that 28-year-old Emmanuel Monday, be remanded in Ikoyi Prison over alleged murder.

Monday was charged with murder for stabbing a lady to death, but his plea was not taken by the court. The Chief Magistrate, Mr Alex Komolafe, ordered that he should be kept at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre pending advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutions.

The prosecutor, Insp. Cousin Adams, said that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on December 17, at 2.00 a.m. at No. 15, Araromi, St., Orile-Iganmu. He said the defendant allegedly stabbed one Natasha in the neck with a kitchen knife, over an undisclosed issue.

Murder contravenes Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, and punishable with death. The case has been adjourned until January 29, 2020, for mention