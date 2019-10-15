An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered the remand of one Bello Ismaila, 20, for alleged murder.

The accused of no fixed address is standing trial on a charge of murder.

The prosecutor, Insp. Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Sept. 25 in Igogo-Ekiti.

He alleged that the accused murdered one Ajayi Femi.

He said that the accused, who is a driver was given N100 daily ticket by their union, and while coming back, he was asked to pay the money and he refused.

Akinwale said in the process, it resulted into crisis and one of the members deflated his tyre, which made him angry and the accused beat the deceased with a deadly charm.

He said the deceased was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to him, the offence contravened section 319(1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the accused in prison pending legal advice from office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The plea of the accused was not taken.

The Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Awosika, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody, pending an advice from the DPP.

Awosika adjourned the case until Nov. 20 for mention. (NAN)