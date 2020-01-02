An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, yesterday remanded a 29-year-old man, Ayokunle Henry, in a correctional centre over alleged rape.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for rape.

The prosecutor, Inspector Caleb Leranmo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on December 28 in Ilawe-Ekiti.

He said that the defendant hanged out with the victim, a 17-year-old girl, and that on their way back, he took her to the bush and raped her.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 2(2) of Ekiti State Gender-Based Violence (Prohibition) Amended Law, 2019. The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP). The plea of the defendant was not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, ordered the remand of the defendant in a correctional centre, pending the issuance of the legal advice.

He adjourned the case till Februuary 3, 2020 for mention.