Suraju Olulade, 30, who allegedly conspired to burgle a shop and stole mobile phones valued at N527,000, was on Friday arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, an unemployed man, who resides at Seme border garage, is bring arraigned for conspiracy, burglary, and stealing.

The prosecutor, SP Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offenses were committed on May 25, at J5 Garage, Seme border.

Ogu alleged that the defendant and some others at large, burgled a shop, belonging to Mr Abubakar Abdullahi and stole different types of mobile phones.

He listed the brands of phones allegedly stolen to include Nokia, Infinix, Tecno, Itel, and Gioneee mobile phones all valued at N527,000.

The prosecutor said that the defendant was arrested while he wanted to sell some of the phones.

He said that the offences contravened sections 289, 309, and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs S.K. Matepo, granted the defendant bail of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Matepo adjourned the case until Aug. 10 for mention. (NAN)