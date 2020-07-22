TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A 30-year-old man known as Musa Babangida has been arrested and detained by Rivers State Police Command for allegedly defiling his 10-year-old step-daughter.

The suspect confessed to the crime while being interviewed at the State Criminal Investigation Department by newsmen.

Babangida claimed that sometimes, his wife would refuse to give him sex complaining of weakness.

The victim told newsmen that the step-father started defiling her at the

several years ago by inserting finger in her private part.

She said at the age seven, the step-father starting using his penis to insert in her private part.

The victim further explained that her mother noticed discharge in her private part recently and asked what happened.

The 10-year-old girl disclosed that she was afraid of telling her mother because the first time she told her mother, she (the mother) beat her up.

According to the victim, the mother assured her that she should say the truth.

The victim revealed that she told the mother the truth and was examined by neighbours before the matter was reported to the Police.