Romanus Okoye

A 30-year-old man Ezekiel Adebowale, yesterday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged defilement of a five-year-old girl.

Chief Magistrate P.E. Nwaka, who did not take the plea of the accused, ordered that he be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service Centre, Kirikiri, pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Consequently, Nwaka ordered that the file be returned to the DPP and adjourned the case until September 2, for mention.