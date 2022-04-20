From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Police in Edo State, yesterday, arraigned a 30-year-old man, Abel Osagie, before an Ogbeson Magistrates’ Court, Benin, for allegedly assaulting one Enereba Laura.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Charity Asemota told the court that on Dec. 27, 2021 at First Bank ATM Gallery Ikpoba-Hill Benin-Agbor Road Branch, within Oregbeni Magisterial District, Osagie did unlawfully assault one female, Enereba Laura.

She said Osagie beats up the complainant by hitting her with fist on her upper lip which caused her bodily harm.

The defendant is facing a one count charge of assault.

Asemota said that the offence contravened Section 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of the defunct Bendel State, 1976, now applicable in Edo.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Prince Mutairu Oare, granted him bail in the sum of N100,000, with one surety.

Oare said that the surety must be a responsible person and must depose to an affidavit of means.

He also ordered that the surety must deposit two recent passport photographs of himself and that of the defendant with the court.

The Chief magistrate, thereafter, adjourned the case to April 26, for further hearing.