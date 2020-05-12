The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says a 32-year-old man, who recently returned from Dubai with severe underlying health conditions, died of COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.

Abayomi confirmed the death of the man, whose identity was not revealed, through his Twitter account.

According to him, the deceased ️was a 32-year-old man, who recently returned from Dubai with severe underlying health condition.

He said that with the announcement, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lagos State had increased to 1,949.

The commissioner added that 88 new cases of COVID-19 infection was confirmed in Lagos on May 11, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 1,949.

He noted that on the same day, 33 COVID-19 patients: nine females and 24 males, were discharged at the state’s isolation facilities following their full recovery.

“Total number of discharged COVID-19 patients in Lagos now stands at 502,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state had 1,395 active cases, two evacuated and 16 patients transferred to Ogun and Ondo.

Data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), Africa Region, shows there are 66, 119 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 2, 331 deaths recorded across African continent.

WHO said that Africa had recorded over 22, 000 recoveries from COVID-19 infection. (NAN)