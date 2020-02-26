A 33-year-old man, Falade Olarewaju, on Wednesday appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly cutting off the wrist of Mr Ademola Adeyemi.

Olarewaju, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of attempted murder.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Okunade, told the Court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 15 in Ikoro-Ekiti.

Okunade said that the defendant attempted to kill Adeyemi and in the process cut off his wrist after a disagreement between them at a farm.

He said that the complainant was still admitted in the hospital.

Akunade said the offence contravened Section 320 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to adjourned the case to enable him to forward the file to office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The plea of the defendant was not taken.

Defence Counsel, Mr Gbenga Bejide, urged the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye, ordered that the defendant should be kept in police custody pending his ruling on his bail application.

Adegboye adjourned the case until Feb. 28, for mention.(NAN)