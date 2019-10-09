A 34-year-old man, Adeniji Segun, was on Wednesday arraigned in an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of gas cylinders.

Segun is facing a five-count charge bothering on unlawful possession and theft against him.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Olaiwola Rasaki, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Oct. 6, at about 8:00 p.m., along Oke-Baale area, Osogbo.

Rasaki alleged that the defendant was arrested with 50kg of empty gas cylinders valued N125,000 being conveyed by him in a Camry Toyota Vehicle with plate number JJ 292 AQ.

He said the offence contravened Sections 516, 390, 467 and 430 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol 11, Laws of Osun, 2003.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the five-count charge against him.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Lekan Alabi, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs Aishat Ayilara, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million and one surety in like sum.

Ayilara said the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction with evidence of tax payments and passports photographs attached with means of identification.

The case was adjourned until Nov. 11 for hearing. (NAN)