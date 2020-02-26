A 34-year-old, George Obum, was on Wednesday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, over alleged fraud.

Obum allegedly presented himself as the owner of a car worth N7 million, and sold it to an unsuspecting buyer at the rate of N2.7 million.

The defendant, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, fraud and stealing.

The Prosecution, Sgt. Chinedu Njoku, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offences on Oct. 27, 2018, at Ojodu, Lagos.

Njoku said that the defendant fraudulently obtained N2.7 million from the complainant, Mr William Odeh, under the pretext of selling a Toyota Venza to him, but failed to do so.

“The defendant forged some documents and presented himself as the owner of a Toyota Venza marked RBC 863 TN, valued at N7 million.

“He used the forged documents and obtained N2.7 million from the complainant, under guise of selling the car to him, but failed to do so,” Njoku said.

According to the prosecution, the offences contravene Sections 287, 314, 376, 380 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him by the police.

The Magistrate, Mrs Folashade Botoku, granted him bail of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate then, adjourned the case until March 25 for mention. (NAN)