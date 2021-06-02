From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Police command has arrested a 35 year old man, Kelvin Abugu for allegedly defiling a nine year old girl.

The suspect who was paraded by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami in Akure yesterday, was arrested after the girl’s mother reported the matter to the police.

The mother was said to have found her daughter with her pant stained with blood and after inquiry she discovered that her daughter was raped.

The Police Commissioner disclosed that the suspect has confessed to the crime.

He said “On May 2, 2021 at about 1420hrs, Agnes Emmanuel reported to the Police that she saw her daughter passing out blood from her private

part.

“When her mother asked her , she said it was one Kelvin Abugu who inserted his hand and later his penis into her private part.

“He was immediately arrested and has owned up to the offence. His case is ready for prosecution,” he added.