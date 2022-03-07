By Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a man, Idowu Shittu, 35, for allegedly defiling his wife’s 11-year-old cousin.

The police said the man started defiling the minor when she was eight years old.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said: “The suspect, a resident of Hallelujah Street, Ifo, was arrested following a report lodged at Ifo Divisional Headquarters by his wife, who reported that her cousin, who lives with them informed her that her husband, Idowu Shittu, has been forcefully having sex with her for the past three years, and when she could no longer bear it, she decided to inform her aunt.

“The little girl, who lost her mother when she was a toddler, said she had been enduring it because she had no other place to live if her aunt’s husband sent her away as he used to threaten her whenever he wanted to have his way with her.

“Upon the report, DPO, Ifo division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, quickly detailed detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested. On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime, but pleaded for forgiveness from the little girl.”

However, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lanre Bankole, who directed that the victim be taken to hospital for medical attention and also ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), for further investigation and diligent prosecution.