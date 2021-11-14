From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A 35- year-old man identified as Jude Nduka has allegedly raped two sisters in Asaba, Delta State.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

One of the rape incidents resulted in pregnancy for the 16-year-old victim.

The other victim, 13, was defiled by the randy suspect, according to the mother of the teenage daughters, who reported the matter to the police.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the incident, said the suspect had been arrested.

Edafe said upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to have committed the crimes.

“Medical examination on the said victims has been carried out. The suspect is currently in custody and will be charged to court on completion of investigation,” Edafe added.

The command’s spokesman also confirmed the arrest of two suspected cultists including the leader of Eiye’ Confraternity, one Gregory Orhokpocha, 37, in Agbarho area of the state.

The other suspect, one Solomon Adama, 25, according to Edafe, was first arrested with one locally- made pistol and one live cartridge.

“The suspect also confessed being a member of Eiye Confraternity.

“On further interrogation, the suspect further stated that the gun was given to him by one Gregory Orhokpocha ‘m’ 37years of Oguname Street, Agbarho, the leader of Eiye confraternity in Agbarho.

“The suspect, Gregory was swiftly arrested. Suspects have been transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation,” he added.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .