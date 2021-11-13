From Paul Osuyi Asaba

Two sisters in Asaba, Delta State, have allegedly be raped by a 35 years old man, identified as Jude Nduka.

One of the rape incident resulted in pregnancy for the 16-year old victim.

The other victim, 13, was defiled by the randy suspect, according to the mother of the teenage daughters, who reported the matter to the police.

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the incident, said the suspect has been arrested.

Edafe said upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to have committed the crimes.

“Medical examination on the said victims have been carried out. Suspect is currently in custody and will be charged to court on completion of investigation,” Edafe added.

The command’s spokesman also confirmed the arrest two suspected cultists including the leader of Eiye’ Confraternity, one Gregory Orhokpocha, 37, in Agbarho area of the state.

The other suspect, one Solomon Adama, 25, according to Edafe, was first arrested with one locally made pistol and one live cartridge.

“The suspect also confessed being a member of Eiye confraternity. On further interrogation, the suspect further stated that the gun was given to him by one Gregory Orhokpocha ‘m’ 37yrs of Oguname street Agbarho, the leader of Eiye confraternity in Agbarho.