From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has granted an ex parte motion brought before it to remand a 35-year-old man, Abiola Ayodeji in the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti.

The Police Prosecutor, Bankole Olasunkanmi requested for the order, to allow Police complete their investigation while the duplicate case file will be forwarded to office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

According to the charge, Abiola Ayodeji was reasonably suspected to have committed the offence of murder on his 75-year-old mother, Abiola Olaitan Florence on January 11, 2022 at Ipole Iloro in Aramoko Ekiti Magisterial District, contrary to and punishable under Section. 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap. C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

In his pronouncement, Chief Magistrate Titilayo Olaolorun said, the defendant was ordered to be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti, for thirty (30) days pending completion of the Police investigation.

The defendant, who hails from Ipole Iloro in Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State, in his statement to the police said, he had misunderstanding with his late mother on the fateful day, he was chasing her with a stick and hit her on the head thereby leading to her death, and later dropped her corpse in the bush.

The case has been adjourned to February 21st, 2022 for mention.