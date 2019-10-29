An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday remanded one Sunday Enwerem, 36, who allegedly defiled a toddler.

Enwerem was brought on counts of indecent assault and defilement, but he pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Komolafe, ordered that Enwerem should be kept in the Ikoyi Prison pending when the case would be filed at the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Oct. 17, at 2.25p.m., at No. 13, Panada St., Isolo, Lagos State.

He alleged that the defendant forcefully removed panties of the four-year-old and had sexual intercourse with her.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged offences contravene Sections 137 and 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until Nov. 20 for mention. (NAN)