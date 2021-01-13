From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State has ordered a 36-year- old man, Peter Moses, to be remanded in prison for allegedly raping and impregnating his biological daughter.

The accused person was said to have committed the offence between November 2020 and January 2021 at Asewele Korede camp via Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Moses pleaded guilty to the two charges leveled against him, praying the court to temper justice with mercy.

Magistrate, F. O. Omofolarin ordered Moses to be remanded in correctional custody and adjourned the case to February 21.