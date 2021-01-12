From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State has ordered a 36 year old man, Peter Moses to be remanded in prison custody for allegedly raping and impregnating his biological daughter.

The accused person was said to have committed the offence between November, 2020 and January 2021 at Asewele Korede camp via Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The charge sheet reads “That you Peter Moses between November, 2020 and January 2021 at Asewele Korede camp via Ore in the Ore Magisterial District did unlawfully have sexual intercourse with one Peter Patience, aged 17 years and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 31(1) and punishable under section 31 (2) of Part 3 of Child’s Right Acts of Federal Republic of Nigeria 2003.

“That you Peter Moses, during the same period, time and place in the aforementioned magisterial district did sexually abuse your daughter by having sexual intercourse with her and gave her four months old pregnancy, thereby committed an offence contrary to section 32(2) and punishable under section 32 (2) of Part 3 of Child’s Right Acts of Federal Republic of Nigeria 2003.”

The Police Prosecutor, Mr Jimoh Amuda told the court that the accused person had committed a punishable offence, saying that police has just commenced proper investigations into the matter.

He asked the court for adjournment to enable the police complete investigations and seek legal advice from the Ministry of Justice.

Moses, pleaded guilty to the two charges leveled against him, praying the court to temper justice with mercy.

The Presiding Magistrate, F.O. Omofolarin, thereafter, ordered Moses to be remanded in Correctional Custody pending the outcome of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) legal advice and adjourned the case to February 21 for mention to enable police complete investigation.