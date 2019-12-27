From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 37 year-old man, Mutiu Sonola, for allegedly beating his wife, Zainab Shotayo, to death.

The suspect was arrested on December 25 following a report by the father of the deceased, who reported the incident at the Ibara Division.

According to him, he was called on phone that his 34-year-old daughter was having a misunderstanding with her husband and that she had been beaten to coma by her husband.

He stated further that he quickly raced to the scene and rushed his daughter to the General Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta, where the doctor confirmed her dead.

“As soon as the suspect realised that the victim was dead, he took to his heels.

“On the strength of the report, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ibara Division, Dada Olusegun, mobilized his detectives and went after the suspect. He was eventually located and he was promptly arrested.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the man was fond of beating the deceased at any slight provocation and that the incident of that fateful day was a very minor disagreement.

“The body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital for autopsy.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution,” the police public relations officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated in a statement yesterday.