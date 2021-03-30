By Romanus Okoye

Chizoba Ifekandu, 37, yesterday, appeared before Surulere Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos, over alleged sharing of medical details of a co-tenant, Blessing Ikedife.

Ifekandu, is charged with conspiracy, defamation, stealing and breach of public peace. The offences are punishable under Sections 134 (b), 168(d), 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The prosecutor, Inspector Adewale Sodiq, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on December 27, at No. 92 Ayilara St., Surulere, in Lagos. He said that the defendant and his accomplices maliciously searched Ikedife’s bag and publicly shared details of her medical result with other tenants.

He said that the defendant also took out the complainant’s (Blessing) prescribed medicine and allegedly stole N50, 000.00 Sodiq. He said that the defendant caused the breach of peace when he publicly told everyone in the building that the defendant had an abortion. Ifekandu, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.O. Otitoju, admitted the defendant to bail of N50, 000.00 with two responsible sureties in like sum. Otitoju adjourned the case until April 22 for mention.