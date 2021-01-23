From Obinna Odogwu (Awka) and Jeff Amechi Agbodo (Onitsha)

Tragedy struck in Awada area of Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State yesterday as a 37-year-old man whose name was given as Nonso Eze, allegedly killed his 23-year-old girlfriend.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Haruna Mohammed, in a statement said that the suspect pushed down the deceased whose identity was yet to be ascertained from the 5th floor of his residence at No. 6 Orakwe Close in the area.

Mohammed said that the incident happened at about 3am and the girl was rushed to the hospital where she was certified dead by a medical doctor. He said that the suspect had been arrested and investigations had commenced on the matter.

The statement partly read: “On 23/1/2021 at about 6:30am, there was a report at Awada police station that on the same day at about 3:00 am, a girl of about 23 years old, whose name and address is yet unknown fell down from the 5th floor of a five storey building at N0. 6 Orakwe Close, in Awada, Obosi in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“Police operatives attached to Awada Division visited the scene, photographed the victim and rushed her to Bex Hospital, Onitsha for medical attention, but (she) was certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

“Consequently, preliminary inquiry from the occupants of the compound revealed that the girl was allegedly pushed down from the room of one Nonso Eze, aged 37 years of same address who is occupying the 5th floor following a quarrel.