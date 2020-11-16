Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A man, Ifayin Usman, 38, has been arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, for allegedly stealing two bags of cement.

The Police prosecutor, Inspector Johnson Okunade, told the court

yesterday that the defendant committed the offence on November 12,

2020 at about 07:12 p.m at NTA road, Off Ilawe road, Ado-Ekiti.

The defendant, who was brought on a two counts charge on count 1,

“that the defendant did steal two bags of cement valued at N6,000 being property of one Gilbert and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 390(d) of the Criminal Code, Cap. C16, Vol. 1, Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria, 2012.

On Count 2, the prosecutor said that the defendant did hide in a place with intent to commit felony to wit stealing and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 414 of the Criminal Code, Cap. C16, Vol. 1, Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria, 2012.

Okunade asked the court to grant him a short adjournment to put his house in order, saying he would call three witnesses in the case.

Counsel to the defendant, Emmanuel Folayan, asked the court to grant his

client bail in liberal terms, promising that he would not jump bail.

Folayan, added that the defendant has no previous criminal records and

he requested that he be given right to prepare his case.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Olanike Adegoke, granted N50,000 bail to

the defendant with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case to

November 25, 2020, for hearing.