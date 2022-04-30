From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Police command has arrested a 38-year-old man identified as Sunday Udoh for allegedly impregnating his 15-year-old daughter.

Udoh was also alleged to have made attempts to abort the pregnancy.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the State Police Command, Funmi Odunlami who confirmed the arrest, said Udoh was arrested at a health care centre in Ile-Oluji where he had taken his daughter for the purpose of aborting her pregnancy which he was responsible for.

She said: “On the 26th of April, 2022, Policemen attached to Ile-Oluji Division received a complaint of an attempt to procure abortion by one Sunday Udoh at a health care centre in Ile-Oluji.

“During investigation, it was revealed that the suspect was attempting to procure abortion for his daughter (name withheld) of about 15 years old whom he has been having sexual intercourse with for some time,” she hinted.

The PPRO further informed that the case is currently being handled by the Gender Office of the State Criminal Investigation Department in Akure, the state capital.