Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A 38-year-old man, Mr. Simon Emeka has been arraigned before a Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court presided over by Mr. Isaac Ajim for allegedly raping his seven months old daughter, Proper Emeka.

When the case came up, Police Prosecuting Officer, Sergeant Friday Kanshio told the court that on June 1st, 2020, one Ms. Josephine Habba of No. 34 Modern Market Road Makurdi reported the matter at the Nigerian Police Force ‘D’ Division Makurdi.

Kanshio said Habba had complained that on the same date, she went to Jestic Hospital in Makurdi with her daughter for treatment and heard one Mrs Favour Emeka crying and telling a nurse that her seven-months-old baby girl named Prosper Emeka was raped by her husband Simon Emeka.

The Police prosecuting officer said during Police investigation, the said Simon Emeka was arrested for committing the the crime which is contrary to section 391 and 284 of the penal code law of Benue State.

When the charge was read to him, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge allegation.

However, no plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.

Police Prosecuting Officer told the court that investigation into the matter was still on and asked the court for another date to enable the prosecution prove its case.

The trial Magistrate, Mr Ajim remanded the accused at the Nigerian Correctional Service and adjourned the case to August 31, 2020 for further mention.