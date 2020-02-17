Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

It was end of the road for a 38-year-old paedophile in Bayelsa State as a Magistrate’s Court sitting in Yenagoa sentenced him to five years imprisonment.

The convict, Justice Otobo was found guilty of defilement for inserting his finger into the vagina of an eight-year-old girl in Famgbe community of Yenagoa Local Government area of Bayelsa State.

Otobo, who committed the crime on February 4, 2020, was charged to court on February 13, 2020, by the Nigeria Police following a petition filed by the Child Protection an advocacy group known as the Do Foundation and diligently prosecuted by the police.

The police after investigation of the petition had arraigned Otobo on two-count charge bordering on unlawful and indecent assault.

According to the police in a suit numbered YMC/49C/2020, “you, Justice Otobo on the 4th of February, 2020 did unlawfully and indecently assault an 8-year-old by putting your finger into her vagina which caused her harm and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 282 of the criminal code CAP 14 laws of Bayelsa State of Nigeria 2006.”

“That You, Justice Otobo, on the same date and place in the aforesaid magistrate district did unlawfully finger and pour your sperm into the vagina of the victim (names withheld) thereby committed an offence punishable under section 287 of the criminal code laws of Bayelsa State of Nigeria 2006.